Another train hits buffer

In the second such instance in the last couple of days, a train at Mumbai Central terminus hit the buffer. The Ferozpur Janata Express, hit the buffer on platform number 5, a little after it arrived at the station at 7.40 p.m.

Ravindra Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said there were no injuries. “There were no passengers aboard the train, as it was being reversed when the incident occurred,” he said.

On Friday, a local train hit the buffer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus .

