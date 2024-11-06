ADVERTISEMENT

Another person arrested in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar locality of Pune city, is the 16th person to be arrested in the case

PTI

Baba Siddique. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 23-year-old man was on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) arrested from Pune in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police said.

Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar locality of Pune city, is the 16th person to be arrested in the case. A court here sent him in police remand till November 9.

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch took him in custody as the questioning of some of the arrested accused showed that he was involved in the conspiracy to attack Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, a police official said.

He had been trained in the use of firearms by some of the absconding accused. He had been promised a substantial amount of money for his role in the conspiracy, the official said.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly behind the murder, police have said.

