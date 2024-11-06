 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another person arrested in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case

Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar locality of Pune city, is the 16th person to be arrested in the case

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Baba Siddique. File

Baba Siddique. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 23-year-old man was on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) arrested from Pune in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police said.

Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar locality of Pune city, is the 16th person to be arrested in the case. A court here sent him in police remand till November 9.

Also Read: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found in phone of one accused, says Mumbai police

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch took him in custody as the questioning of some of the arrested accused showed that he was involved in the conspiracy to attack Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, a police official said.

He had been trained in the use of firearms by some of the absconding accused. He had been promised a substantial amount of money for his role in the conspiracy, the official said.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly behind the murder, police have said.

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.