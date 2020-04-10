Another nurse, receptionist test positive at Breach Candy Hospital

A nurse from Breach Candy Hospital, who stayed on the same floor of a hostel in Mahim as the nurse who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, tested positive along with a receptionist at the hospital on Thursday.

“The source of infection of the first nurse is still unclear,” said D ward’s assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad. He said 93 swabs of the patient’s contacts have been sent for testing and the reports are awaited.

Earlier, a cath lab technician and a contractual worker at the hospital’s kitchen had tested positive. The technician’s parents and brother also contracted the virus and the hospital is taking care of the family. Civic officials said both the technician and the kitchen staffer are residents of Worli Koliwada in G South ward, which has recorded over 180 cases so far.

According to a civic official, the technician was on duty the day the cardiac surgeon from Saifee Hospital, who later tested positive on March 27, operated on a patient at Breach Candy Hospital. The cathlab was then shut down and all staffers and patients who had come into contact with the doctor were isolated and tested. The technician was the only one to test positive among the doctor’s contacts. A few days later, the staffer at the kitchen also tested positive.

At Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo, 70 staffers are in quarantine and their test reports are awaited. Three patients who had tested positive after being brought into the emergency ward, have been shifted to isolation facilities at SL Raheja, Saifee and SevenHills hospitals.

At Hinduja Healthcare in Khar, 25 staff members have been isolated after a 76-year-old woman brought into the emergency ward tested positive. While the patient has been shifted to SevenHills Hospital, the test reports of the staffers are awaited.

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and Jaslok Hospital on Peddar Road, where 52 and 21 staffers have tested positive respectively, did not report new cases.