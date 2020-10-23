Another complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai

Another criminal complaint was filed in the Andheri Magistrate Court on Thursday against actor Kangana Ranaut for sedition, causing disharmony among religions, and mocking the judiciary after the Bandra Magistrate Court ordered filing of an FIR against her.

The petitioner, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, urged the court to take cognisance of her tweets, which he said promoted enmity between groups.

It said Ms. Ranaut had no respect for the varied communities of India, law of the land, and authorised government bodies. She had made fun of the judiciary, which amounted to criminal contempt.

He wanted an FIR to be registered against her under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage a war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words etc. with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter will be heard on November 10.