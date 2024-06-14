Anna Hazare should raise his voice against corruption and protest at Ramlila Maidan, we will join him in a hunger strike: Sanjay Raut

Following objections raised by social activists Anna Hazare and Manikrao Jadhav regarding the additional closure report from the Economic Offences Wing in the Shikhar Bank scam case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut urged Mr. Hazare to address the multitude of scams that are taking place in Maharashtra.

Mr. Raut stated, “We appreciate Anna Hazare’s objection to the Shikhar Bank closure report, but there is much more to be done. There is a deluge of scams, including the INS Vikrant scam and the Electoral Bond scam. Mr. Hazare should voice his concerns about these issues and stage a protest at Ramlila Maidan, and we will also join him in a hunger strike.”

The closure report was submitted to the Session Court in Mumbai. During a hearing on June 13, Justice Rahul Rokde acknowledged these objections and granted Mr. Hazare time to file a petition. The next hearing is scheduled for June 29th.

A month ago, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his spouse Sunetra Pawar and others, were cleared of charges in the Shikhar Bank scam. The bank faced controversy for granting large loans between 2005 and 2010 to various co-operative sugar mills, yarn mills, factories, and other units in Maharashtra, resulting in bad debts. Ajit Pawar, who was a director of Shikhar Bank, was named in the chargesheet.

“Mr. Hazare should also address the charges dropped against Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and their MLAs after they allied with the BJP,” added Mr. Raut.

