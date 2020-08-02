Anil Deshmukh says actor’s death is being politicised for political gains

Mumbai

Minister speaks on allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Breaking his silence on the ongoing series of allegations in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the case is now being politicised for political gains.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, have demanded that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have arrived in Mumbai to conduct inquiries following allegations from family members of the late actor. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also getting involved to probe the angle of alleged money laundering.

No names taken

Mr. Deshmukh said, “I condemn the demand that the Sushant Singh Rajput case be handed over to the CBI. The case is now being politicised for selfish gains.” The minister, however, did not name any specific person or a particular party.

Mr. Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police have already begun its investigation into the unfortunate incident. “Even if the Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Chapters 12 and 13 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by the police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed,” he said.

The Home Minister also said the State police are inquiring into the case professionally and are competent enough to find out the truth, leaving no stone unturned.

Mr. Fadnavis and senior BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had recently demanded a CBI investigation into the death of the actor, prompting a riposte from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

CM stands by city police

“Mr. Fadnavis should understand that this is the same police with whom he worked for the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight against COVID-19. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police,” Mr. Thackeray had said.

He said the Mumbai Police is not inefficient. “If anyone has any proof about the case, they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don’t use this case as an excuse to create friction between the States of Maharashtra and Bihar. Bringing politics into the case is really the most deplorable thing to do,” Mr. Thackeray had said.