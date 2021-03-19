Anil Deshmukh meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Developments in Antilia bomb scare case discussed

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi.

Mr. Deshmukh said he met Mr. Pawar to sort out issues with the multi-modal international cargo hub and airport project in Nagpur. “I gave him all the details. Vidarbha will benefit if the project comes to Nagpur as jobs will be created,” he said.

He accepted that developments in the Antilia bomb scare case were also discussed. “Investigation by the NIA and the ATS is going on and the guilty will not be spared,” he said.

Though sources claimed that Mr. Deshmukh’s sacking was imminent, the NCP denied it. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil has sought the minister’s resignation.

At a private function on Thursday, Mr. Deshmukh admitted that Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not routine and was a result of lapses in the police investigation in the case.