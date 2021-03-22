Anil Deshmukh extortion charges: unavailable for probe, says Julio Ribeiro

Julio Ribeiro

Mumbai

22 March 2021 04:03 IST

Former Mumbai police chief was responding to Sharad Pawar’s proposal for an investigation

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday turned down NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s suggestion that he probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s claim that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

“I am not available. Nobody (in State government) has contacted me. And in any case even if they contact me, I am unavailable,” Mr. Ribeiro said when asked about Mr. Pawar’s suggestion.

“I am 92 years old. Nobody goes around doing this work at the age of 92. If the inquiry is against the Home Minister of Maharashtra, then Mr. Pawar should make it because he is the head of the (ruling) party,” Mr. Ribeiro said.

Mr. Ribeiro is a former Mumbai police commissioner, who eventually became the chief of Gujarat and Punjab police and was later named India’s ambassador to Romania.

“Why should a retired police officer be asked to do this,” he said.