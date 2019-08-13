Anganwadi workers rough it out with early child programme

In a dimly-lit room in Pune’s Balewadi, a group of toddlers picks up a pinch of sand, talcum powder and sugar from tiny plastic containers. Their teacher, Uma Ghode, an anganwadi sevika or worker, helps them identify the textures. “Coarse, soft, granular,” says Ms. Ghode, as she picks up contents from the tiny bottles. The toddlers imitate her. The exercise is meant to trigger curiosity in children and facilitate their cognitive development. At this anganwadi no. 114, children spend their day performing many such inexpensive yet crucial exercises that make them school-ready.

For long, anganwadis in Maharashtra have been identified as khichdi ghars (khichdi centres), where children can be sent away for a few hours to play and get their daily nutrition through two meals. But there is a gradual change taking place, with anganwadi workers being trained in early childhood care and a curriculum that focuses on the importance of holistic development of a child, including early stimulation and brain development. The curriculum, called Aakar, was developed by the State government with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund and many non-profit organisations.

Ms. Ghode, who has been a sevika for the past three years, says that identifying different sounds, touch, tastes and smells helps in the development of children’s sensory organs. “We have stored pickles, perfume, mehendi and camphor in small bottles for the children to smell. We change the contents every three months with newer things. For taste, we get chilli powder, salt, sugar, lime from our kitchens,” she said.

Another anganwadi sevika, Poonam Balvadkar, said that earlier, most sevikas would sit with a stick in their hands, trying to discipline the children. But the approach changed since their training in Aakar. “Earlier, we would try to get the children to read and write forcefully. But now, we treat anganwadis as their base before they are required to read and write in school,” said Ms. Balvadkar. The emphasis is now on letting children identify shapes, sizes and colours, and listen to stories. “We give them crayons or water colours and ask them to create what they like,” she said. The anganwadi has a dollhouse where children can pretend-play, and they have access to handmade flashcards of vegetables, animals, fruits and dominos.

The state of the anganwadis, however, is worrisome. In Balewadi, for example, there are no toilets and the children use the open space outside the structure to attend nature’s call. The rooms have little ventilation and no lights, making the interiors dark.

There are just over a lakh anganwadis in Maharashtra, of which nearly 5,000 are in Mumbai. They cater to children between three and six years of age. Not all anganwadis are actively implementing the new curriculum though. For example, in Beed’s Vanjarwadi village, children sit in the tiny room with a few breaks to sing, dance and eat. Sandhya Nagarkar, assistant commissioner of the Integrated Child Development Services, Maharashtra, said barring Akola and Ratnagiri, training sessions have been conducted in all districts. “We do need more monitoring to ensure that all anganwadis are actively implementing the curriculum. Also, continuous training is required,” said Ms. Nagarkar. They are in the process of developing a mobile application to keep track of the work, she said.