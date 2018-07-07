Next Story
Mumbai

Andheri flyover collapse claims first life

Asmita Katkar.

Asmita Katkar.  

more-in

Thirty-five-year-old Asmita Katkar who was severely injured in the flyover collapse at Andheri passed away on Saturday. Doctors at the Cooper Hospital said that her condition had been critical since the time of admission and she collapsed suddenly.

“She had grievous injuries and trauma to her brain as well. She was declared dead at 6.32 p.m.”, said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean of Cooper Hospital adding that a post mortem will be conducted as per procedure.

Ms. Katkar, a resident of Dalvi Chawl in Andheri had undergone a vascular surgery soon after she was admitted and had been on ventilator since. The surgery was done to salvage her crushed arm from amputation. Ms Katkar was on her way to work after dropping her son to school when the incident took place. She worked as a domestic help.

Post a Comment
More In Mumbai
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2018 9:32:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/andheri-flyover-collapse-claims-first-life/article24361572.ece

© The Hindu