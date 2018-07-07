Andheri flyover collapse claims first life

more-in

Thirty-five-year-old Asmita Katkar who was severely injured in the flyover collapse at Andheri passed away on Saturday. Doctors at the Cooper Hospital said that her condition had been critical since the time of admission and she collapsed suddenly.

“She had grievous injuries and trauma to her brain as well. She was declared dead at 6.32 p.m.”, said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean of Cooper Hospital adding that a post mortem will be conducted as per procedure.

Ms. Katkar, a resident of Dalvi Chawl in Andheri had undergone a vascular surgery soon after she was admitted and had been on ventilator since. The surgery was done to salvage her crushed arm from amputation. Ms Katkar was on her way to work after dropping her son to school when the incident took place. She worked as a domestic help.