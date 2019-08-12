Andheri bridge may be rebuilt in two years

If all goes well, the GK Gokhale bridge in Andheri, a part of which collapsed last year, will be reconstructed within two years.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the middle of the bidding process for the ₹87-crore reconstruction project. The bridge will have to be partially shut for traffic when work will be carried out.

The pedestrian section of Gokhale bridge had collapsed on July 3 last year. Debris from the bridge had fallen on the railway tracks below, killing two people, injuring several others and throwing Western Railway services out of gear.

Pedestrian path open

The bridge is a key East-West connector for Andheri, connecting SV Road with NS Phadke Marg. Soon after the incident, one end of the bridge was shut for repairs. Later, traffic was allowed in both directions on one carriageway.

The Western Railway (WR) reconstructed the collapsed pedestrian path, which is under its jurisdiction, and opened it to people in June this year.

A consultant was appointed by the BMC to assess the structural stability of the bridge’s carriageway, which falls under its purview. The consultant ruled that the structure was beyond repair. The civic body is now tasked with demolishing and reconstructing the bridge in coordination with the WR.

The BMC had invited bidders to rebuild the bridge along with a skywalk. The tender document makes it clear that the contractor will have to work with running traffic and that pedestrians should not be inconvenienced in any way.

“We had found that the bridge’s slab and pillars had faced some corrosion. It was not in a state of collapse, but sooner or later, it was going to have to be pulled down. That is why, it will be reconstructed. The skywalk is also part of the project. However, it is not possible to widen the bridge. It’s length and width remain the same,” an officer from the BMC’s bridges department said.

Just one bidder

However, the BMC has only received one bidder for the job and will have to secure the Municipal Commissioner’s approval on whether work can be allotted. If not, it will have to re-invite bids. Work will cost around ₹87 crore and will take about 18 months after allotment.

“As promised, we will undertake work on only one side at a time. That side will be shut for traffic during that period. Traffic will continue to flow on the other side,” said the officer.