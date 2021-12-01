Anand Teltumbde denied bail

He wanted to be with his family after the death of his brother in an encounter in Gadchiroli

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday rejected the plea for interim bail filed by Anand Teltumbde to be with his mother after the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde on November 13.

Milind was among 26 members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) who were killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli district.

Mr. Teltumbde is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case and is currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jail. He filed for bail on November 23 for 15 days citing the bereavement in the family. “Being the eldest in the family, his presence would be of great support not only to his 90-year-old mother but also his younger siblings,” the plea mentioned.

Mr. Teltumbde, 70, is a professor and was the Managing Director and CEO of Petronet India Limited. He suffers from chronic asthma, chronic cervical spondylitis, supraspinatus tendinopathy and prostatomegaly. His medical bail was rejected by the special court on September 21 this year.

An Indian Institute of Management graduate, Mr. Teltumbde taught at the Indian Institute of Technology. He was booked in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists). He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Mr. Teltumbde surrendered at the NIA office in Mumbai on April 14, 2020 after the Supreme Court denied him relief. He was initially taken into NIA custody and is now in jail.