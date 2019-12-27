An alliance to bust myths around epilepsy

A group of like-minded professionals has joined hands to form an alliance to spread awareness of epilepsy, a neurological disorder that is surrounded by myths.

The group consisting of engineers, scientists, physicians, and artists aims to create over 1,000 videos, organise talks and street plays, and develop posters and board games to reach out to the public.

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people worldwide. It is characterised by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalised), and are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

“We have already made over three dozen videos by speaking to people from various parts of the country and we have received different perspectives from different regions. We started by interviewing people because we needed to know what were the myths that we needed to bust,” said Dr. Sukant Khurana, a scientist and founder of a technology platform called IonCure that has formed the alliance. “The alliance is a completely not for profit congregation of people,” he said.

Through their groundwork, the group found the myths around the condition startling.

“Some people believe it is a disease of the lungs, while some think smelling leather can cure or control it,” said Kolkata-based bio-statistician Ronit Bhattacharjee, who is a member of the alliance.

Other myths include epilepsy being a curse, it is caused by supernatural possessions, and only women suffer from it or people who commit any wrong suffer from it. “We will delve deeper into the information that we receive and accordingly work around the aspect of awareness,” he said.

The awareness material designed so far includes an easy to understand snakes and ladders game that informs about things to do and things not to do when someone has an epileptic attack. The material will be distributed in schools, colleges, nursing homes, and hospitals.