Amused cops watch Lakdawala’s struggle to fill underworld void

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, a former Chhota Rajan henchman, has of late started efforts to fill the void left behind by the recent arrests of Chhota Rajan, Iqbal Kaskar and Ravi Pujari. However, according to sources, intercepts of his extortion calls reveal that he has little money and no foot soldiers to do his bidding.

Lakdawala started his own gang in 2001. However, he remained a fringe player for a while due to active presence of other, more established players.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officers, Lakdawala has over the last four months been making extortion calls to builders and businessmen, mostly based in western Mumbai.

“His last significant activity was in 2016, when he sanctioned a hit on an Oshiwara-based businessman. After that, he was largely passive, save for the occasional extortion call,” a Crime Branch officer said.

However, since the arrest of gangster Ravi Pujari in Senegal in January this year, the number of calls by him have increased.

Another officer said, “Lakdawala, however, does not seem to be doing very well. In some instances, he is heard telling his targets that international calls are expensive and they should send him whatever they can. He starts by demanding crores and settles for as less as ₹50,000.”

The other problem Lakdawala seems to be facing is that no one is willing to work for him. In March this year, due to lack of manpower, he sent his brother Akhil to collect money from a Malad-based businessman. Akhil, however, was arrested by Crime Branch and is still behind bars.

Lakdawala, a Mumbai native, was recruited by Rajan he was still with Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. When he parted ways with Dawood in 1993, Lakdawala went alongwith Rajan.

However, Lakdawala formed his own gang after an attempt on Rajan’s life in 2001. Officers said the split was due to Rajan’s constant suspicion that his own men had tipped off Dawood.