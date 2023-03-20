ADVERTISEMENT

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case | Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

March 20, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Anil Jaisinghani, absconding for eight years, is wanted in 17 cases across different States

The Hindu Bureau

Designer Aniksha arrested following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over threatening and blackmailing issue recently, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who was allegedly blackmailing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, was arrested on March 20 by Mumbai crime branch.

Jaisinghani, wanted in 17 cases across different States, was arrested from Gujarat where he was hiding. According to police officials, he has been on the run since his daughter Anishka was arrested on March 16.

The duo is accused in a case registered by Malabar police station on February 20 by Amruta Fadnavis after she alleged that Anishka posed as a designer and threatened to make her voice notes and video clips public if she did not pay her ₹10 crore and get her father’s name cleared from all charges.

According to the First Information Report, Ms. Fadnavis met Anishka in November 2021 when she said she designs clothes, footwear, and bags. The 27-year-old law student told the State Home Minister’s wife that she does not have a mother and needs to support her family. She allegedly offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to Ms. Fadnavis to clear her father’s name in several cases, which was turned down.

The father and daughter are charged with sections 120 B (conspiracy), 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and several provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Anil Jaisinghani was absconding for eight years. Several cases, some related to betting, are registered against him in Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

