Amitabh Bachchan, Neerja Birla to run video campaign on mental health issues

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and the founder and chairperson of mental health service provider Mpower, Neerja Birla, have created a video to create awareness of the growing mental health issues.

The video touches upon the harsh realities of mental health of people and the challenges they face because of it, and talks about the ways to handle it with compassion. The conversational video between Mr. Bachchan and Ms. Birla will be unveiled on Mpower’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages on Thursday.

This campaign, #SunoDekhoKaho, aiming to encourage people to listen, be watchful, and speak up for help, will run for a month.

“The mental health issue is a huge problem and more awareness needs to be created. Both I and Mr. Bachchan believe in this and thus we have come together,” Ms. Birla told The Hindu.

“From schoolchildren to corporate professionals and from artists to politicians, it is never easy to understand what one might be going through, beneath the surface. It needs to be addressed,” she said.

Ms. Birla, the wife of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, said the video would dispel myths surrounding mental health and this was the first time that Mr. Bachchan had become associated with such a cause.

“Mr. Bachchan’s involvement will help amplify the conversations on a taboo topic like mental health. This campaign will decode the importance of mental well-being. It’s an honour to have a legend like him to discuss a topic which is sensitive and a deep-rooted concern in our society,” she said.

Mpower would provide support to all those in need in tackling mental health concerns, she said.

During the initial days of the lockdown, Mpower had started a helpline for those facing mental health issues. Since then, it has received calls from 64,264 people of whom 72% were men and maximum calls came from those in the 26-40 years age group. “The causes included anxiety, depression and relationship issues,” Ms. Birla said.

In anxiety, there were complaints of constant negative thinking, or tendency of overthinking which caused distress. Health anxieties were mostly related to COVID-19 for self and family members, examination and career-related issues, and exacerbation of past issues.

In depression, there were complaints of low mood, sadness due to the current situation, loss of jobs, uncertainty in career, loneliness, and grief arising from death of a family member, or loss of a close relationship. Breakups with partners, and conflict between spouses or in-laws or with parents dominated relationship issues, Ms. Birla said.