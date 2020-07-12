Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek ‘feeling better’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, BMC sanitise their bungalows

Mumbai

12 July 2020 12:31 IST

The father-son duo are in the Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are "feeling better" as they get treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, Dr. Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, said on Sunday.

The father-son duo on Saturday posted on Twitter that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the hospital’s isolation ward. Their spouses Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya have tested negative.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Soon after his father’s tweet, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

On Sunday, Dr. Ansari said both the actors are "stable".

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Ansari told PTI.

In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

BMC sanitises Bachchan’s residence, office

On Sunday, a team from the civic body visited Bachchan’s bungalows — Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitisation and contact tracing.

The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premisesas per the standard operating procedures, the civic official said.

A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he said.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan’s two bungalows in Juhu and the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police officials said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the entire Bachchan family, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have undergone swab test for COVID-19.