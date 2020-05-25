Amidst COVID-19 chaos, Twitter comes to the rescue of several patients

Mumbai

25 May 2020 02:23 IST

Residents reach out to Aaditya Thackeray, who directs officers to help; BMC cites bureaucratic loop, says processing of documents takes time

Faced with an uncaring system that leaves them to fend for themselves, Mumbaikars have found help on Twitter for near and dear who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents have reached out to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who then directs officers to help patients.

Patients who have tested positive find hospital beds and ambulances hard to come by. Worse, they have to wait for days before the BMC helps them isolate themselves and their families or even sanitises their premises. The result: neighbours live in mortal fear of contracting the disease.

Social media, in such cases, has eased their stress to an extent.

Saved by the tweets

On May 20, @Balkris23944570 tweeted, “One patient of age 60 years Mrs Vimla Devi Vishwakarma in Kandivali area has COVID-19 but no BMC office is responding as they are telling beds are not available. Please help as she is my friend’s mother.” BMC’s official Twitter handle @mybmc reached out to him two days later.

Another user, @AmTheShade tweeted on May 18, “My friend’s father was found COVID-19 positive yesterday, got no help from BMC MahaGov. They somehow managed to get him hospitalised, but his family still has no clue what to do. They are not quarantined or tested; nor is the society sealed, there were three other COVID-19-positive cases in the same building and @CMOMaharashtra or @mybmc don’t care.”

Another user, @aatmanirbhar5 tweeted on Thursday, giving address of a building in Parel, “Yesterday, we found one COVID-19 case on the first floor but this floor hasn’t still been sealed by the BMC. Please take action as soon as possible.”

In several such cases, Mr. Thackeray has directed health committee chairman Ameya Ghole to intervene.

Asked why people have to take to Twitter to seek help, Mr. Thackeray said it was a case of fear. “Most of them are contacted (by the BMC) already, but many panic, which is natural. We have people at our centres feeling breathless and when we check, the oxygen saturation level is 99%. Also, if there’s a genuine case that needs help, we all have to do our bit. Finally, the system is the people it works with; (we do) whatever we can to help all.”

‘Approach ward office’

Several Mumbaikars who have developed aggravated COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to find hospital beds and ambulances, leading to fatalities. Other non-critical people, who get themselves tested in private laboratories based on prescriptions from private medical practitioners, are stumped by their positive results. They have no clue as to where they should go, and when they call a hospital in their vicinity, are told there are no beds available.

The BMC admits the gap in treatment, but has its own reasons for it. Ironically, it cites its bureaucratic loop in defence: private laboratories send reports to patients as well as the BMC’s Epidemiology Cell, which then compiles those reports and sends them on to local offices, leading to a delay.

“Yes, this is happening?” asked Manish Walunj, assistant municipal commissioner, L ward. “When people get tested from private labs, the lab sends the report to the patient and to BMC’s Epidemiology Cell. The cell then compiles the reports and sends them to us every day, which is why it takes some time.”

Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of COVID control room and contact tracing, said, “I guess this happens because labs communicate the result directly to patient before uploading on ICMR websites or informing to BMC EPID cell. Sometimes there are fake complaints exaggerated to get SM traction. But we are trying our best to close these gaps by constantly engaging with labs. This happens a few times but it creates an information gap. Otherwise there is no reason this should happen.”

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of F South ward (Parel), said the patient could approach the ward office directly and get help. “We just need to see a copy and we will do what is necessary. Since most of these patients are asymptomatic, they can stay in home quarantine, if they are willing. We sanitise the premises and provide all medical help,” she said.

Daksha Shah, joint executive health officer, and Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, were not available for comment.

Politicians, however, say systems need to be tightened. Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, Ravi Raja said, the corporation has now started sealing only floors, not entire buildings with patients. “But how is it going to work? In my ward, there were two positive cases on one floor of a building. The BMC did not test the neighbours as they did not have symptoms. Within 10 days, cases increased from two to 19.”

‘Civic body working hard'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya cut BMC officials some slack. “Civic officials are working hard, but it is the IAS officers who have made a mess of the system,” he said. “Private hospitals were allowed to close down after some of their staffers tested positive, which led to a tremendous strain on public infrastructure. Mumbai will hit 75,000 cases in June, and the city is not prepared to handle the load.”

And for those who are not on Twitter, it may be doubly difficult to find help.