Amid virus fear, railways cancel long-distance trains

Mumbai

18 March 2020 01:30 IST

Suspended trains had less than 20% occupancy; reduction will help improve operational efficiency, stem spread of infection: officials

Due to poor occupancy and as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) have both cancelled several key long-distance passenger trains.

Senior railway officials said they had cancelled trains which had occupancy under 20%. They said in some trains the occupancy had dropped to single digits making it unviable for any kind of operations.

Since the first positive cases of COVID-19 emerged, the railways have seen a surge in ticket cancellations across all trains. “We felt we could remove a few trains where alternatives were present, which would improve our operational efficiencies and help stem the spread of the virus,” an official said. He explained that by pulling certain trains out of the system, they would better deploy their resources to ensure trains are well-maintained.

The trains have been cancelled until March 31 and officials said they will be reviewing the situation around March 25 before taking a decision on the future course of action. The CR has cancelled 23 trains, including the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express, LTT-Manmad Express, Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express and its only Rajdhani Express.

The WR, meanwhile, has cancelled 10 trains, including three Duronto trains: Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express, Mumbai Central-Jaipur Duronto Express and the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duronto Express

New platform ticket rates

In a bid to ensure that fewer people come to railway stations, both CR and WR have hiked the cost of the platform tickets from ₹10 across stations within their jurisdiction. CR hiked the cost to ₹50 at 174 stations across all five divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Solapur.

Platform ticket [prices at 26 stations of WR’s Mumbai division was increased to ₹50, which included key stations like Surat, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Mumbai Central, Vapi, Dadar, Valsad, Andheri, Boisar, Palghar and Vasai. A WR spokesperson said there will be no change in the rate of platform tickets at the remaining stations and other divisions had also similarly increased the rate as a precautionary measure for crowd management.

Decreasing passengers

In the aftermath of the State government issuing guidelines to organisations and companies to limit the number of people stepping out for work, local trains saw a visible dip in the number of commuters during peak hours on Tuesday.

Railway officials said while absolute figures would only be available on Wednesday, they estimated a 20 to 25% dip in passengers. They said with the increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus, trains have witnessed a visible drop of around 10% in daily ridership.

“The bulk of the drop is seen in the general class of local trains. We expect that the ridership to go down further with more companies asking its employees to work from home,” a senior official said.

According to data, CR’s suburban section witnessed approximately 11% drop in passenger traffic between March 1 and 15, compared to the same period last year. WR saw a total drop of around 9% during the same period, with tickets purchased at the ticket window accounting for a 14% drop.