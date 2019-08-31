Ambulance attendant held for sending lewd messages to women patients

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch’s central unit has arrested an ambulance attendant at Apollo Hospital for allegedly sending lewd messages and making obscene calls to women patients at the hospital.

Santosh Devasi (32), a resident of Sector 20 in Nerul, was arrested on Thursday after a woman filed a complaint on August 23 at Vashi police station. She said she has been receiving lewd messages from an unknown number since June.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Khondre from Vashi police station said, “While checking his call detail records, we found that the accused had contacted a few other people. We found that there were two more victims, one in Rabale and another in NRI Coastal, and cases were registered there as well. Both these cases were at least a year old. In the Rabale case, the husband was on the verge of divorcing his wife due to the messages and the police had to make him understand that it was a mischief by a pervert.”

Police sub-inspector Rane Kale from the Crime Branch’s central unit said the accused was using his SIM card and handset only to harass women. He used to switch it on and off at will. Mr. Kale said, “During investigations, we noticed that his cell phone was switched off for three days and we were not able to find his location. We finally traced it to Parsik Hill.”

Senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said that one of the victims told them that she had heard the siren of an ambulance clearly during one of the calls made by the accused. “At Parsik Hill, there was only one hospital and we found him,” he said.

According to the police, the accused has been harassing several women for the past two years. Assistant police inspector Rajesh Gajjal said, “He had been working as a ‘brother’ in the hospital for the past two years and used to get details of women patients from the hospital records. He was using a basic handset for this, and we have seized the cell phone as well as the SIM card.”

A diploma holder in nursing, the accused is married and has a son. He was produced before the court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody till September 1.