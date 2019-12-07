Ambedkar’s house to be a memorial: Uddhav

On the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that his residence in Mumbai’s Parel area will be turned into a national memorial.

Dr. Ambedkar spent over 20 of his most crucial years as a student and while leading the movement in room numbers 50 and 51 on the second floor of BIT chawl in Parel near Damodar hall.

Pays homage

Mr. Thackeray, along with Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and local Sena leaders, visited the place and paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar on Friday.

“This place is of historic importance. A great man like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar lived here. The place deserves to be the national memorial and the State government will surely do that,” said Mr. Thackeray.

The move comes two days after Mr. Awhad highlighted the importance of the place and made a request to the Chief Minister. “Houses of all great personalities in the world are memorials. A London house of Dr. Ambedkar is being turned in to a museum but it is impossible for a common Indian citizen to visit London to see that memorial. The Mumbai house near Damodar hall will be the best place to pay homage to Dr. Ambedkar,” said Mr. Awhad.

The NCP MLA said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government moved swiftly on the issue.

Mr. Awhad said, “Soon a plan will be made for the memorial. Residents in the chawl will be given better and bigger places to stay in nearby areas.”

The memorial will showcase important events of his life, unique photographs, books written by him, and also have a special room depicting the first meeting between Dr. Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.