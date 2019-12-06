Ambedkarite outfits urge CM to investigate Bhide, Ekbote

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to withdraw cases lodged against Dalit activists pertaining to the Bhima-Koregaon clashes, Ambedkarite outfits and activists have urged the State government to expedite the probe against the alleged perpetrators of the violence, led by Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, who is out on bail.

The Republican Yuva Morcha has demanded the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that the State investigation agencies have failed in this regard.

“We welcome the Chief Minister’s assurances and hope for their speedy implementation … The previous government had on October 26 last year issued a GR to withdraw cases lodged against the demonstrators. However, neither the Pune nor the Mumbai Police have not shown any interest in implementing this,” said Rahul Dambale, State president, Republican Yuva Morcha.

Mr. Dambale said investigating agencies had neither seriously probed Mr. Bhide, who heads the Sangli-based fringe outfit Shiv Pratishthan Hindusthan, and Mr. Ekbote, who heads the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, nor the 22 FIRs registered against 1,500 people for violence against members of the Dalit community.

“In the two years since the Bhima-Koregaon violence, no charge sheet has been filed against the main accused, including Bhide and Ekbote, by the Pune Rural Police,” he said. Accusing the erstwhile BJP-led government of sheltering Mr. Bhide and Mr. Ekbote, he demanded that all investigations be turned over to the CBI for a time-bound probe.

“Till now, the Pune Police’s foot-dragging ensured Mr. Ekbote was let off the hook. Likewise, no breakthrough has been achieved by the State Criminal Investigation Department, while the two-member judicial inquiry commission is simply prolonging its probe by seeking extension after extension,” Mr. Dambale said.

Veteran Ambedkarite leader and MLC Jogendra Kawade, calling the Chief Minister’s decision to withdraw the cases against protesters “positive”, said the police machinery and the State Intelligence Department had been working under pressure from the previous government.

“Earlier this week, we met and requested Mr. Thackeray to withdraw the cases lodged against Ambedkarite activists and Maratha quota agitators. Our contention is that cases ought not to be filed against those fighting for their rights,” Mr. Kawade, president of the People’s Republic Party, said.

He said the Bhima-Koregaon incident was no riot, but a carefully planned and deliberate attack on the Dalit community.

“Given Bhide and Ekbote’s strong affiliations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, the probe into the clashes was compromised as the act was planned and perpetrated by the ruling powers. I had even alerted the then Pune Rural superintendent of police, Suvez Haq, of Ekbote’s intentions the day before the clashes, which was not heeded to,” Mr. Kawade, president of the People’s Republic Party, told The Hindu.

He urged the government to withdraw the cases against 15,000-odd agitators without any conditions attached, and demanded an immediate probe against Mr. Bhide and Mr. Ekbote.

Datta Pol, Pune district president of the Bhim Army, said the previous government had viewed Ambedkarite activists with a jaundiced eye. “The Ambedkarite community was calculatedly targeted in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, with the atrocities against them, including burning their homes and establishments, continuing even after January 1, 2018 … These cases should not have been filed against protesters in the first place. The new government should immediately arrest Bhide and Ekbote as they were shielded thus far by the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime,” he said.