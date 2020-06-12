Ambedkarite groups and social outfits to protest caste atrocities

At least 100 Ambedkarite and Muslim organisations as well as a few social outfits are planning a ‘symbolic protest’ against rising caste-related atrocities across Maharashtra on June 15, in the wake of the recent murder of a Dalit youth in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Ambedkarite activist Rahul Dambale, who is the State president of the Republican Yuva Morcha, said in view of COVID-19 there would not be street demonstrations during Jan Akrosh Andolan. Instead, representatives of the respective outfits will submit a proposal with a list of demands to various district administration offices.

Charter of demands

“Members of every outfit will submit a proposal comprising a set of five demands to every tehsil office, police station and the district collector’s office in each district. We hope to put pressure on the government and urge them to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community,” said Mr. Dambale.

The trigger for the protest was the deaths of Dalit activist Arvind Bansod in Nagpur and the murder of Viraj Jagtap in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On the night of June 7, 20-year-old Jagtap was brutally murdered by six men allegedly over his relationship with an upper caste girl.

According to the first information report, the accused, including the girl’s father, rammed their tempo into Jagtap’s motorcycle, causing the youth to fall off his vehicle. After chasing him, the accused allegedly hit him on his head with a metal rod and stones. Four members of the group then held the victim’s hands and feet, while the girl’s father Jagdish Kate spat on him, taunting him with casteist slurs for being in a relationship with his daughter. They beat him again before leaving him in a pool of blood.

All six have been arrested based on Jagtap’s statement given in hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this month, Bansod died under mysterious circumstances, allegedly beaten to death by a group of activists from the Nationalist Congress Party. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar accused the local police of attempting to register Bansod’s murder as a suicide case.

“The deaths of Jagtap and Bansod have coincided with growing unrest among the Dalit community, which is closely monitoring the Black Lives Matter protests over George Floyd’s killing. There is simmering resentment among highly educated Ambedkarite youth at injustice and insensitivity shown to the community right from the violent, orchestrated clashes at Bhima-Koregaon in 2018 to the deaths of these two youths,” said Mr. Dambale.

In Jagtap’s case, he said, “Even before his gruesome killing, he was threatened by the Kate family. It is shocking that there is no official condemnation by the State government in this case.” There is a general tardiness in investigating crimes committed against the Ambedkarite community, Mr. Dambale said. Over two years since the Bhima-Koregaon clashes, no trial had taken place, he said.

“This is an extremely bad sign for parliamentary democracy. Justice is being frequently denied in crimes against the Dalit community, whether full-scale riots like Bhima-Koregaon or at the individual level, as exemplified by the ‘institutional murder’ of Payal Tadvi. At this rate, the Ambedkar community is fast losing trust in any government run by any party,” he said.

The Jan Akrosh Andolan has demanded concrete measures by the State to stop the atrocities. “Any caste atrocity, murder must be immediately handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. If the offender is a recidivist in an atrocity case, then he should be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999,” he said.

Mr. Dambale also said fast-track courts must be placed under a judiciary supervision committee while the victim’s family must be provided with compensation within 48 hours of the crime. The government must investigate officers who delayed lodging FIRs in caste atrocity cases, he said.