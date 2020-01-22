Ambedkar memorial can be completed in 2 years: Pawar

In a major push to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill compound, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the project could be completed within two years if the agency working on it takes it up as a challenge. “This is one of the most important projects of the State government,” Mr. Pawar said, after visiting the site to review the work.

Interestingly, the foundation stone of the memorial was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, prior to Bihar Assembly polls. Since then, only 25% work on the project has been completed. “I did not give any instructions. But I see lakhs of people coming here annually on December 6 and April 14. That crowd will be mesmerised by this memorial,” Mr. Pawar said.

He also said the Buddhist community was spread across the world and the memorial would be an attraction to it. “Those who have faith in Buddhism will surely love this project and people across the world will visit the memorial of the man who gave constitution to India,” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP chief’s push to the project comes days after Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar said that funds for the memorial could be be put to better use and diverted to civic hospitals. Several Dalit leaders, including Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale had opposed the statement.

For the NCP, the project is also being seen as an attempt to penetrate among the Ambedkarites, a class which has not accepted the party wholeheartedly as it is considered to be dominated by Marathas. Even deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s first visit to an infrastructure project after being sworn in was to Indu Mill to review the ongoing work. He too had at the time directed officials to focus on speeding up construction work.

With Mr. Pawar setting up a two-year deadline, the project work is likely to proceed without hitch. The NCP chief was accompanied by Social Justice minister Dhananjay Munde, who has also reviewed the project earlier.