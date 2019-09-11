Amazon, Railways join hands to install pick-up kiosks

Amazon India has partnered with Indian Railways to set up pick-up kiosks at stations in Mumbai. It will be launched as a pilot in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Thane, Dadar and Kalyan stations.

Mumbai has the country’s largest suburban railway network, which services millions of passengers every day. “The kiosks have been placed in high foot traffic locations within the station that provide easy accessibility and better convenience to Amazon customers who want to pick up their packages on their way in or out,” said a company statement.

Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in. “The suburban railway network forms the backbone of public transportation in Mumbai. We are excited about our partnership with the Indian Railways because it will help us provide an easy and convenient service for customers via these pick-up kiosks when they are in transit every day,” said Prakash Rochlani, director, last mile transportation, Amazon India.

The partnership is aimed at boosting the company’s delivery network in Mumbai and make the consumer experience more convenient. “Millions of people use the suburban railways as a primary mode of transportation. We welcome this partnership as the launch of Amazon kiosks will help elevate our commuters’ experience at these stations. This will help Amazon customers pick up their orders during their commute, and thereby save time,” said Indian Railways.

The partnership is Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai Division’s initiative to generate non-fare revenue. A CR official said the pilot will last for three months. “The stations have been selected as they have among the highest footfall in the suburban section and availability of space. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the kiosk will be in the suburban concourse,” the official said. The CR will earn ₹6 lakh for the kiosks and will subsequently take a call on how to take it forward.

(With inputs from Piyush Pandey)