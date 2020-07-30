Amateur riders clear the first hurdle

MUMBAI

ARC at Mahalaxmi resumes training for competitive horse-riders

Prakash Mehta is a man of many hats when it comes to the horse-racing track. He is a rider, a horse-owner and a member of the managing committee of the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), a renowned riding club situated in the premises of the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

However, for almost four months, with COVID-19 having moved the whole world indoors, Mr. Mehta couldn’t start his day with a ride on his favourite filly or colt.

But for over a week now, he has been starting his day on the most desired note, thanks to the ARC resuming riding operations, albeit on a limited scale, earlier this month. “For anyone who rides, riding a horse is the closest thing to heaven on earth. It means a world to me and several others who were craving to get back on the saddle,” Mr. Mehta told The Hindu.

“When the lockdown was imposed, it was one thing that all the riding community sorely missed. Now that the club has reopened, when I am able to ride my horse, it’s like a child going into a sweet shop,” he said

The ARC, one of the oldest civilian riders’ club, pulled its shutters down mid-way through the international polo tournament in March. After tending to scores of horses and grooms (handlers), including 200 animals and 125 handlers from Jaipur who were stranded at the club for almost a month, the club has resumed activities in a clinical manner.

President Shyam Mehta said strict health-related protocols were in place, adding that the tracks have been reopened only for members, “keeping in mind the health and the lost training time of our members and the horses”. Despite a few members being skeptical since the pandemic has far from subsided, the president said the response has been encouraging.

Mr. Prakash said the club has also got plastic covers “with rain-coat like material for all the saddles” as an additional safety measure. As a result, the polo, show jumping and dressage athletes have returned to track with their horses.

“A majority of the competitive athletes have returned to the tracks, which was expected. And most of the other riders have taken a cue from others and have been slowly resuming their riding routines. Ultimately, an owner has a special bond with his or her horse and wants to be with him,” said Mr. Prakash.

“As for amateur riders, the confinement has made them, just like thousands of others, depressed. And there cannot be a better way to start the day than breathing in an open space early in the morning and riding a horse,” he said.