Altercation over temple loudspeaker; cases booked

A State transport bus was pelted with stones over a quarrel regarding a temple’s loudspeaker volume

March 14, 2024 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

An altercation between two communities in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (previously Aurangabad), sparked by a dispute over a temple loudspeaker’s volume, allegedly led to a State transport bus being pelted with stones on Tuesday night.

Although police intervened and dispersed the crowd, no arrests have been made. Two cases have been registered, one based on a complaint by a resident against seven individuals, including a woman, under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 141, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Bombay Police Act.

Another case was registered following a complaint lodged by a constable against two identified and 30-40 unidentified persons for charges including rioting and disobedience to a public servant’s order. Notices have been issued to the accused.

“A quarrel took place between members of two communities over the volume of a loudspeaker at the temple located in the area. The police intervened and the crowd was dispersed,” police said.

Maharashtra / Mumbai

