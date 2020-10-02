‘Allow theatres, cinemas to reopen’

Mumbai

02 October 2020 01:14 IST

Screen association owners meet minister

Representatives of several screen associations have urged the Maharashtra government to consider allowing theatres to reopen in light of the upcoming festive season when some big banner films are scheduled for release.

The State government has showed reluctance to reopen theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes under its Mission Begin Again programme despite the Union government announcing their reopening under Unlock 5.

Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, in a meeting with representatives of the industry, said the government is positive about their demands, but will give highest priority to the safety of citizens before taking any decision.

The multiplex and single screen owners, theatre owners, and film studio owners’ associations told Mr. Deshmukh that even though hotels, bars and restaurants are now allowed to be open, the upcoming festive season brings maximum business to theaters.

“A number of new and big budget films release during Dussehra, Deepavali and Christmas. People come out to watch movies. We discussed how safety measures can be followed while opening cinema halls,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

He said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Mr. Deshmukh said that the single screen owners spoke about various issues such as financial losses during lockdown, licenses and process to procure them, electricity bill, property tax. “All these issues will be considered and the State government is positive about solving them,” he added.