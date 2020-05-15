All-women club donates 1,403 PPE kits to 3 hospitals

On learning that healthcare workers in the city were facing a severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), the basic safety gear needed in the fight against COVID-19, an all-women club has swung into action and donated 1,403 PPE kits to three hospitals in south Mumbai.

Asha Jhunjhunwala, one of the founders of Ruchika Club, said, “We read a newspaper article on the shortage of PPE. We had raised money, which we decided to use by procuring PPE kits and donating them to hospitals in need.”

Trusted supplier

The club chose Savage Prohealth, a healthcare company approved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, as the supplier. The PPE kits, each costing ₹724.50, were then packed in 83 boxes and transported from Bhiwandi in a tempo.

Meena Mutha, coordinator of the club, said, “Each box contains 20 PPE kits, comprising surgical mask, face shield, gloves, disposable bag, coverall suit and disposable shoe cover. We donated 355 kits to St. George Hospital, 351 to Cama & Albless Hospital, 364 to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital and 333 to A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.”

The club also donated 15 non-invasive blood pressure machines to B.Y.L. Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. “The club, which started with 11 members 50 years ago, has now grown to 550,” Ms. Jhunjhunwala said.

Social service initiatives

Pushpa Kejriwal, Sumitra Shroff and Sarita Shroff are the other founding members of the club, which has conducted many initiatives related to medical charity and providing education and shelter to the underprivileged.