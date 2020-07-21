All-woman panel to look into security at CCCs in Panvel

Navi Mumbai

21 July 2020 00:16 IST

Move comes after rape at Panvel centre

Following a rape at a Covid Care Center (CCC) in Panvel last week, the municipal corporation has formed a seven-member all-women committee to look into safety measures.

The president of the panel will be Rama Bhosale, principal, B.Ed college, Panvel, with an advocate, a police officer, an officer from Panvel Taluka office and three from Panvel Municipal Corporation as the other members.

The committee has designated two buildings exclusively for women. “There are four buildings in India Bulls CCC for PMC, of which two each will be exclusively for women and men. Only this CCC has individual rooms, while others under the jurisdiction of PMC are open halls. Patients from across Raigad district are recommended to this CCC,” said assistant commissioner Ashwini Galande, who is the secretary of the committee.

Advertising

Advertising

The facility has eight CCTV cameras in the compound and on the ground floor. The panel has proposed installation of cameras on all floors. “Each building has 18 floors and each floor has 30 rooms. The cameras would cover all the angles of the floor hence we might need more than one camera in each floor,” Ms. Galande said. Security of women constable has been increased and it has been made mandatory that none other than doctors, health staff and female-family members, would enter the building meant for women. A register would be maintained at the entrance to record the entry and exit time of visitors.

A suggestion box and a complaint box too would be kept on Tuesday. “Every room will have a list of instructions the patients need to follow and a notice board will also be put up outside the building,” Ms. Galande said.

The alleged rape occurred on Thursday around 7.30 p.m. The complainant, a 40-year-old woman quarantined in the facility, said a 25-year-old posed as a doctor and raped her on the pretext of giving her a body massage. The accused who later tested positive is undergoing treatment at the facility while the woman, who tested negative, has been discharged.