All shops in Mumbai to open from August 5

All shops in Mumbai can remain open on all days, on both sides of the road, irrespective of the odd-even formula which was in place, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday.

An order issued by Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal, said all non-essential markets, market areas and shops would be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Liquor shops have been allowed over the counter sales, with strict observance of physical distancing norms in place to curb COVID-19.

Malls and markets complexes will also open from August 5 without theatres, food courts, restaurants. Other permitted activities include e-commerce, operations of all industrial units, all public and private construction sites, home delivery from restaurants and kitchens, activities related to self-employment like plumbers, electricians, pest-control, technicians, garages to mend vehicles, and inter-district movement of persons within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for essential activities.

While swimming pools will stay closed, outdoor non-team sports like golf, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, malkhamb and outdoor badminton is permitted. Taxis, four-wheelers can carry three passengers, while autorickshaws can have two passengers. Two people can ride two-wheelers, with helmet and mask a must for both.

Meanwhile, the State government on Monday told Bombay High Court that it does not intend to allow street vendors and hawkers to conduct their businesses as they fall under the unorganised sector and it was difficult to regulate them. (With PTI inputs)