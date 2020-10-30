All interim orders to continue till Dec. 22: HC

Mumbai

30 October 2020 01:33 IST

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that all interim orders passed by all courts in Maharashtra and Goa would continue till December 22, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The direction is in continuation of previous orders passed by the HC which said that all the orders for eviction, dispossession, and demolition already passed by the courts would remain in abeyance till December 22.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with Justices A.A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde, and K.K. Tated was hearing a suo motu petition.

The HC said, “Although the situation in Maharashtra because of the pandemic has improved over the past few days, access to the courts of law is yet not free. To ensure that persons suffering orders of dispossession, demolition, eviction, etc., passed by public authorities are not inconvenienced by reason of disability to approach the courts of law because of the restrictions on movements imposed by the State government as well as the requirement to maintain social distancing norms, we consider it just and proper to extend the interim orders passed by this court on this writ petition till December 22 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”