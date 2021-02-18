Alibaug court awards Nepali man life term for raping niece

Navi Mumbai

18 February 2021 01:29 IST

Alibaug sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a Nepali man to life imprisonment for abducting his niece from Nepal, bringing her to Raigad, and raping her.

The convict, Prasade Manhare Kami (36), had abducted his 14-year-old niece from her school in Nepal on November 24, 2019. He had told her that he would show her India and the beaches there. Kami came to Pune by bus and then boarded another bus to Murud and stayed in a hotel in Borli village. He also got a job in the kitchen of a hotel in Borli village.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the victim’s father lodged a missing person’s complaint in Nepal and the police started tracking the mobile number of the accused who too was missing.

“The Nepal police traced the location to Borli. The victim’s brother worked in a hotel in Pune and hence her father informed him about the location of Kami. The brother called the Revdanda police and told them about the abduction and the location following which they found the convict,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said.

Kami was arrested on December 2, 2019, under Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The victim was kept in a shelter home till her father reached and then she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee where she revealed that she was raped. Later, Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added.

“Eight witnesses were examined after which the court sentenced him to life,” Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said.