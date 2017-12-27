Alert motormen save senior citizen

Quick thinking by two Central Railway (CR) motormen saved the life of a senior citizen on Wednesday.

Around 3.45 p.m, motorman Ramdaras Yadav, who was driving a Dombivali local from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), saw an injured man lying beside the Up track between Thane and Mulund stations.

Since the train was at a high speed, Mr. Yadav could not stop. But he switched on the flasher light to draw the attention of motorman K. Subramanyam on the train going towards CSMT.

Mr. Subramanyam applied the brakes, picked up the injured man and handed him over to the station master at Mulund. The man, Bharat Chavan (60), was taken to hospital.

The railways have declared an award for the motormen.