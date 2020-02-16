Alert CR motorman saves life

An alert motorman prevented a passenger from being run over on at Byculla station on Saturday.
The incident occurred at 10.28 a.m. as the train driven by motorman Sanjay Choudhari was entering Byculla station.
“I saw an old person walking on the track of platform no. 1 and trying to climb onto the platform. But he was unable to do so. Hence I applied the brakes immediately,” Mr. Choudhari said.
As a result, the train stopped two to three coaches away from the passenger, who was then helped by fellow passengers and on-duty Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police staff. After he was safely brought onto the platform, Mr. Choudhari brought the train to its actual halt.
Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said the motorman would be given a reward for his act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.