Alert CR motorman saves life

An alert motorman prevented a passenger from being run over on at Byculla station on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 10.28 a.m. as the train driven by motorman Sanjay Choudhari was entering Byculla station.

“I saw an old person walking on the track of platform no. 1 and trying to climb onto the platform. But he was unable to do so. Hence I applied the brakes immediately,” Mr. Choudhari said.

As a result, the train stopped two to three coaches away from the passenger, who was then helped by fellow passengers and on-duty Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police staff. After he was safely brought onto the platform, Mr. Choudhari brought the train to its actual halt.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said the motorman would be given a reward for his act.