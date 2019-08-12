Alert citizen helps solve kidnapping case

The Andheri police on Sunday felicitated a 28-year-old man who helped solve the case of the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl.

One person had been arrested in the case.

The minor, who lived on a footpath near Andheri station with her mother, went missing on May 24. The mother filed a complaint with the Andheri police the next day. Meanwhile, Manish Ramesh Pagar, a local resident who often gave alms to the minor, also learnt of her disappearance.

“Last week, Mr. Pagar, who works as an assistant manager with the Mineral Resources Development Authority, happened to spot the girl near Prabhadevi station and immediately informed the police,” said a senior police official.

“The accused also lived on the footpath and knew the mother-daughter duo. We are investigating the matter to ascertain what exactly had happened in the two months that the girl was missing,” the official said.

Mr. Pagar was felicitated for his alertness by senior police inspector Lala Saheb Shetye. “Mr. Pagar’s contribution has been invaluable to the case. He is truly an angel,” the official said.

The matter will be placed before the child welfare committee. “The girl is in a remand home in Chembur. We are trying to figure out if there was any sexual assault. If the girl wishes to go back to her mother, we will send her back,” the official said.

A case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.