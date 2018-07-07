AK-56 seized from alleged Dawood aide’s house, wife arrested

more-in

The Thane Crime Branch on Saturday arrested the wife of an alleged aide of wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and recovered an AK 56 assault rifle, along with other arsenal with her. Police officials said that this is the first seizure of an AK 56 rifle in recent times.

According to police officers, the information about the weapons cache was obtained from two accused arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch earlier this week. The AEC had on Thursday arrested Jahid Ali Kashmiri and Sanjay Shroff, each of them allegedly carrying five grams of cocaine, from Thane and the duo were remanded in police custody till July 11.

“During his interrogation, Mr. Kashmiri revealed that he knew of a major arms cache being hidden in Bangur Nagar in Goregaon. Based on the information, we conducted a raid on the residence of one Naeem Khan, a history sheeter currently in prison, and recovered an AK 56 rifle, three magazines, 95 live rounds, two 9mm pistols and 13 live rounds from Naeem's wife Yasmin, who was also arrested,” Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

The police said that Naeem, an old time associate of the D-gang, was arrested in April 2016 by the Mumbai Crime Branch along with three others for allegedly plotting to kill a Mumbai based businessman at the behst of Mr Kaskar's right hand man Shakeel Babumiyan Sheikh alias Chhota Shakeel. All the four accused, who were charged under the stringent Maharashta Control of Organised Crime Act, are currently lodged in the Thane central jail, officers said.