Ajit Pawar to meet PM Modi on July 18

July 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on July 15 said that he has a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 to address the pressing issues faced by farmers in the State.

“I am set to meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18, where I will raise various farmer-related concerns with him. In addition to that, (NCP leader) Praful Patel and I will be attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting,” he said in Nashik where he attended the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (Government at your Doorstep) programme.

Mr. Pawar, who led a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar-NCP on July 2 and joined the Eknath Shinde-government along with a group of MLAs, was allotted the crucial Finance and Planning portfolio on Friday.

“Other NCP MLAs who and I joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2, are happy with the allocation of portfolios,” he said.

When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that as the Shinde-led faction was not willing to part with the finance portfolio, it was asked to give up the CM’s post, the NCP leader said, “I don’t know. This is an attempt to disturb the atmosphere unnecessarily. We are happy with the portfolio allocation.”

He said that there are around 14 vacant positions (in the State cabinet) and expansion of the cabinet is the Chief Minister’s prerogative. “Chief Minister decides on expansion and allocation of portfolios,” he said.

On the pending civic elections, Mr. Pawar mentioned that several issues, including the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), are pending in the Supreme Court. “Elections will be held after the completion of electoral rolls and the court’s verdict on these matters,” he said.

“There will be equitable progress in the State and there will be no differences. There are many communities and castes in the state. We will take everyone along. In ‘Mahayuti’ [grand alliance], we will work in tandem, and efforts will be taken for the development of all,” he said.

Talking about his visit to Silver Oak — Mr. Sharad Pawar’s residence — he said politics and family are different things.

“We value family and traditions. Kaki [Pratibha Pawar] had some injury and was operated upon. I wanted to go in the afternoon but could not go and therefore visited in the evening. Pawar saheb, kaki and Supriya were there...There was no discussion on politics,” Mr. Pawar said.

Touching upon the NCP name and symbol, he assured that they remain committed to addressing people’s issues without jeopardizing anyone’s legislative membership or faith in the party.

