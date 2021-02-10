Ajit Pawar quells rumours about second Maharashtra Deputy CM

‘Major decisions will be taken jointly by three heads of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance’

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday quashed speculation about Maharashtra getting another Deputy Chief Minister.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said any such major decision could only be taken by the three heads of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Mr. Pawar, speaking in Nashik, remarked, “This MVA government is functioning perfectly well in accordance with the Common Minimum Programme as agreed on by the three parties. If any change is to be made, then it will be done with due consultation among Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Until then, if anyone is deliberately indulging in such speculation, then they ought to stop it immediately.”

Trigger for rumours

Rumours about the Congress demanding the post of a second Deputy Chief Minister were triggered after Nana Patole resigned as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly and was anointed the new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

At the time of the formation of the MVA, with Sena president Mr. Thackeray staking claim to the Chief Ministership, and Ajit Pawar getting the Deputy’s post, that of the Speaker was given to the Congress as ‘compensation’. Accordingly, with the Speaker’s berth now empty, it was speculated that if the NCP or the Sena staked their claims to the post, then the Congress would demand a separate Deputy Chief Ministerial post.

Mr. Pawar also took potshots at the Centre’s failure to break the stalemate in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. He said, “Even after 14 rounds, nothing is coming of the parleys… it would have been better had Prime Minister Modi shown the same empathy to the agitating farmers that he showed the other day while giving a teary-eyed farewell to senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad on the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.”