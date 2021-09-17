Ajit Pawar orders shops to shut on Ganesh visarjan

Pune

17 September 2021 22:45 IST

State records 4,410 recoveries, 67 deaths

All shops in Pune district will remain shut on Sunday on Ganesh visarjan, which marks the end of the 10-day festivities, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

The decision has been taken in order to preclude large gatherings, reduce the risk of a potential rise in COVID-19 cases and avert a possible third wave of the pandemic, officials said. However, essential services along with restaurants and hotels would be permitted to function normally.

During the day, the State’s active case tally dipped to 48,451, with 4,410 recoveries being reported against 3,586 new cases. With 67 deaths, the toll rose to 1,38,389, while total cases stand at 65,15,111. The State’s total recoveries have risen to 63,24,720, with the recovery rate at 97.06% and the case fatality rate remaining constant at 2.12%.

“Of 5,67,09,128 laboratory samples tested thus far, 65,15,111 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.49%) have returned positive, with over 1.80 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported over 800 new cases, taking its tally to 11,33,916, while eight deaths pushed the total toll to 18,830. As per district authorities, the active case tally has risen to around 8,000.

Mumbai reported 472 new cases to take its tally to 7,37,200, while the active case tally rose to 5,502. Three deaths took the city’s death toll to 16,042.

Ahmednagar reported 771 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,21,940, of whom 6,575 are active. The district’s cumulative toll rose to 6,707.

Satara reported 192 new cases and 12 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,45,114, of whom 3,616 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,191.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 181 new cases and six deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,06,306, with the active cases rising to 2,468, while its total death toll stands at 5,545.

Kolhapur reported just 50 new cases and a single death, taking its total case tally to 2,05,768. The active cases dropped to 965. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,829.