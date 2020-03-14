Ajit Pawar: no Scindia-like figure in MVA

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said there is no Jyotiraditya Scindia-like figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and asked the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep a close watch on its MLAs who are not present in the Assembly.

Mr. Scindia, a long-time Congress leader and former Union minister, quit the party and joined the BJP on Wednesday. Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for doubting the longevity of the MVA government, Mr. Pawar said, “You have to keep your flock together.”

Mr. Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, was speaking during a discussion on the State budget. He taunted BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his statement on Thursday that his party had made a mistake by ditching its ally the Shiv Sena last year. He also said just like in Madhya Pradesh, there will be a Scindia in Maharashtra too. “There is no pardon for the mistake,” Mr. Pawar said, looking in the direction of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the House burst into laughter.

In his reply, Mr. Mungantiwar said his comment was sarcastic, but the Finance Minister was using it to suit his politics.