Ajit Pawar, NCP MLAs hold second meeting with Sharad Pawar in 24-hours, urge him to keep party united

July 17, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Ajit Pawar, along with other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on July 17, meeting him for the second time in 24 hours.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar and MP Praful Patel reportedly discussed with Sharad Pawar, the disqualification petition filed by the latter’s camp against nine rebel MLAs, who are now Ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs and MLCs came to Y.B. Chavan Centre to seek the blessings of party’s supremo Sharad Pawar, said NCP National Working President (Ajit Pawar camp) Praful Patel

“After learning that Pawar saheb was heading to Chavan Centre, we immediately rushed here from Assembly to meet him. We urged him to keep the party united in future. Although he attentively listened to us, he refrained from offering a reaction,” Mr. Patel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came here to have the darshan of Pawar saheb and seek his blessings,” he added.

“They [Ajit Pawar camp] held a meeting in the Assembly and immediately rushed to the Y.B. Chavan Centre to meet Mr. Sharad Pawar. He was not expecting them today. It was a surprise visit,” a senior leader said.

Sources told The Hindu that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was not aware of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other NCP Ministers and MLAs visit to Y.B. Chavan Centre to meet him.

Only 15 NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp, including nine Ministers, attended the first day of the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. Mr. Ajit Pawar’s camp claims that they have the support of more than 38 NCP MLAs out of 53.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.