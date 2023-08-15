Ajit Pawar may replace Shinde on ‘health grounds’: Congress leader

August 15, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Mumbai

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar suggested on August 14 that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was likely to replace Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister.

He said that Mr. Shinde will be admitted to hospital and subsequently will be replaced on ‘health grounds’.

Mr. Wadettiwar, who is Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said the recent meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his nephew was accompanied by speculation about Mr. Shinde’s potential replacement and “talk amongst Ajit’s MLAs that he could be made chief minister”.

Talk of Mr. Shinde’s “health”, who was in his home village in Satara, grew louder after his supporter and MLA Sanjay Shirsat recently claimed the CM was enduring a breakdown because he works 24 hours.

“There is talk that things are being arranged to admit Eknath Shinde to a hospital and replace him with a new chief minister,” the Congress leader said.

He also claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office has stated that Mr. Shinde is not keeping well.

“I fear that he (Mr. Shinde) may be admitted to a hospital for two months and will be replaced on medical grounds,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

However, this was dismissed by senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. “Mr. Ajit Pawar is well aware of the fact that he won’t become the chief minister and this was decided during meetings held before July 2, when he joined the state government with eight NCP MLAs,” Mr. Fadnavis added.