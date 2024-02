February 14, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Mumbai

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on February 14 nominated senior leader Praful Patel as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

The party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare made the announcement in Mumbai.

Mr. Patel, a former Union Minister, sided with Ajit Pawar when the latter split the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party last year.