GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ajit Pawar eyes 60 seats for NCP as Mahayuti allies begin seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly election

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar responds cautiously to announcement, emphasises importance of collective decision-making in alliance comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena

Published - September 01, 2024 12:01 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar  | Photo Credit: File Photo

 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that the Mahayuti alliance has completed its first round of seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly poll and his party, which is growing in strength, is aiming to contest 60 seats.

Addressing a youth rally in Nagpur, Mr. Pawar said, “We had our first round of discussions on seat sharing. We will sit again for the second round and decide on the seat-sharing equation. In the 2019 election, we won 54 seats. Since this time we have the support of three Congress MLAs and three Independents, our strength is only going up. Hence, we will be seeking around 60 seats.”

The NCP president also mentioned that “elective merit” will be the party’s criterion to decide on candidates and the seats that they will contest. He hinted at the possibility of two more Opposition MLAs offering support to the NCP.

However, Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar responded cautiously to Mr. Pawar’s announcement. He emphasised the importance of a collective decision-making process within the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

“In an alliance like the Mahayuti, one party cannot be given the maximum number of seats. If a certain party acquires specific seats forcibly, and in case they lose them all, it will cause harm to the entire alliance. The decision on seat sharing will happen based on the elective merit of the party. The decision will be made by the leaders of all three parties in the alliance,” he said.

Mr. Pawar also sought to play down the controversy over Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant’s remarks against his party, stating that he works for the people and does not pay attention to such criticism.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.