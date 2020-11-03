Ajit Pawar discharged from hospital

Ajit Pawar

Mumbai

03 November 2020 07:32 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was admitted to a city-based hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

Disclosing this, Mr. Pawar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on October 26, said he would be in home quarantine for next some days and thanked those who had wished him a speedy recovery.

