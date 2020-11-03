Mumbai

Ajit Pawar discharged from hospital

Ajit Pawar  

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was admitted to a city-based hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

Disclosing this, Mr. Pawar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on October 26, said he would be in home quarantine for next some days and thanked those who had wished him a speedy recovery.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 7:32:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ajit-pawar-discharged-from-hospital/article33008500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY