Ajit Pawar announces high-level inquiry into lathi charge on protesters demanding Maratha reservation

September 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced a high-level inquiry into the skyward firing, lathi charge and assault on those protesting over reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education in Jalna.

On August 29, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange went on a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna. “The trouble began when police tried to shift Jarange to a hospital on doctors’ advice. The agitation turned violent as some persons targeted State transport buses and private vehicles,” a police official said.

On September 1, police used baton-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil, around 75 km from Aurangabad. An official said, “A day after a protest over Maratha quota turned violent in Maharashtra’s Jalna, leading to some police personnel and others getting injured, the situation is under control on September 2 and the police have filed a case against more than 360 persons, of whom 16 have been identified, for their alleged involvement in violence.”

“A case has been filed under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and police personnel along with State Reserve Police Force are now deployed at the village,” the official said.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar visited the injured Maratha community protesters in hospital.

On Saturday morning, former member of parliament Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and prominent Maratha leader, visited the village and extended his support. Talking to the media, he said, “Those on hunger strike here are followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and not of Mughals or Nizams. Firing on people and using lathis against them used to happen during the era of Mughals and Nizams. For how many more years the community will have to fight for the reservation demand. The government must tell when they will provide reservation. The same party rules the State as well as at the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders are demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for grossly failing as Home Minister in the incident.

