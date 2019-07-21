Mumbai

Ajaz Khan sent to judicial custody

Actor’s lawyer to file bail plea soon

A court here sent actor Ajaz Khan to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Mr. Khan was arrested by the cyber wing of the Mumbai Police on July 17 for allegedly uploading videos promoting communal hatred on a social media platform, and booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the IPC.

The actor had posted two videos on a social networking platform TikTok on July 9 — the first regarding an alleged lynching incident in Jharkhand, in which he had allegedly asked the members of a particular community to unite and take revenge. In the second video, he was seen mocking the police machinery for lodging an FIR against five youth for allegedly making a similar video.

On Friday, Mr. Khan was produced before a magistrate’s court, which sent him to police custody till Saturday, when he was produced before the magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The actor’s lawyer said they would file a bail plea before the magistrate now.

